As Queen extends stay, UK cops apply to turn Windsor Castle into 'no-fly' zone

As Queen Elizabeth II seems to have been housed in Windsor Castle for a long time due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, the police in the UK have applied to establish a 'no-fly' zone over the property.

This comes as the cops are reviewing security arrangements for the Queen.

If the 'no-fly' zone is granted, the order would prevent any aircraft from flying up to 2,500 feet (762 metres) above and 1.5 nautical miles (around three kilometres) around the castle.

"This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe," police said on Sunday.

Earlier, police had arrested an armed intruder on Christmas Day for entering the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating the festival with family.

According to the police, the breach was reported around 8:30 am local time.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears had said that security protocols were initiated by the officials "within moments of the man entering the grounds."

The suspect, who was a 19-year-old teen from Southampton, could not enter any buildings, Mears said as reported by CBS News.

