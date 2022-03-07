As Omicron cases decrease, experts urge US to prepare for future outbreaks

As the US is experiencing a downward trend in cases, states and cities are lifting remaining restrictions. However, several public health experts are urging leaders to prepare for future outbreaks. This comes in as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines for judging community risk.

The US is now seeing an average of 54,000 cases and 1,300 deaths each day. However, only 65 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

As per the CDC, over 90 per cent of the US is now at low risk of overwhelming the health systems, meaning that requirements for masks and other precautions will be decreased.

Also read | As pandemic enters third year, Covid related deaths to soon reach 6 million

This comes in as the world is very close to recording its six millionth official death due to the deadly virus. As per Johns Hopkins University, the death toll stood at 59,99,158 as of March 7.

Top US officials recently laid out a plan to move the nation to a new stage of the pandemic. The new plan focuses on four goals, to help the nation move forward safely. This includes protection against COVID, preparing for new variants, preventing shutdowns and continuing to vaccinate the world.

The US has the biggest official death toll in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)