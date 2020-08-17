As Biden set for Democratic convention, Trump aims to steal thunder

The stage is all set for Democrats as the much-talked-about convention will begin on Monday, where Joe Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Donald Trump for November 3 election.

However, the US president has ensured that Biden and his vice-presidential select Kamala Harris will not the only ones to get attention this week.

So, before the end of the Democratic convention, Trump will kick off his campaign with speeches in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona.

And on Thursday, when Biden will be officially named as the Democratic presidential candidate, Trump will deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the blue-collar town where Biden grew up and which he still describes as his spiritual home.

The theme of Trump's campaign tour this week is "highlighting Joe Biden's record of failure".

Trump's campaign has also put millions of dollars for a digital aid campaign that will begin on the same day when the Democratic convention kicks off.

Meanwhile, Democrats have brought in musical giants, that include John Legend, Common, Billie Eilish and the Chicks who will perform in this high-profile four-day event.

Also, former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, and 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton will also be a part of this convention.