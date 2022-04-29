As explosions rock Kyiv again, Russian spy chief makes glaring accusations

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Just after the end of a meeting between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, around two explosions were heard on Thursday evening in the capital, Kyiv, media reports said.

The explosions led to fires in two high-rise buildings. Plumes of black smoke in the air could be seen from the site of these explosions. According to the authorities, Guterres and his team were safe.

This comes as Russia's foreign spy chief on Thursday has accused the United States and Poland of trying to plot to get a sphere of influence in Ukraine and restore Polish control over parts of western Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin has cited unpublished intelligence reports to make the claim.

In a rare statement released by the SVR, Naryshkin, said, "According to the intelligence received by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Washington and Warsaw are working on plans to establish Poland's tight military and political control over its historical possessions in Ukraine."

Calling it disinformation spread by Russia, the claim has been denied by Poland.

"The lies about Poland's alleged plans to attack western Ukraine have been repeated for several years. The aim of Russian propaganda is to foster distrust between Ukraine and Poland, to undermine PL-UA cooperation," said Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman, Poland's special services coordinator.

(With inputs from agencies)