As Russians 'exert intense fire', US delivers 'more than half' howitzers to Ukraine, train its officers

As Russian forces have started to 'exert intense fire' on multiple fronts, the United States (US) has delivered "more than half" of the howitzers to Ukraine as of Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Since the Russian invasion began, the West has been helping Ukraine by providing arms and supplies.

At this moment, the Ukrainian forces are in dire need of advanced weapons to fight off the invading army.

During briefing on Wednesday, Kirby said, “Without giving whole numbers, more than half of those howitzers are in Ukraine.”

Also Read: Watch: As offensive intensifies, 30-foot-tall Ukrainian-Russian 'friendship' statue gets demolished in Kyiv

As military assistance to Ukraine, the US is providing over 90 155 mm howitzers, 183,000 155 mm artillery rounds and 72 tactical vehicles to tow these weapons.

These large artillery guns have to be operated by a team of around 10 people.

The US is also currently training Ukrainian military members on how to use the howitzer in an undisclosed European country. It is being done to ensure the officers can pass the knowledge about it to other officers.

Around 50 Ukrainian officers, who are the first group, have been trained on the howitzers, Kirby said.

Another group will also be trained in the same way.

Watch: Gravitas: Russia stops exporting gas to Poland & Bulgaria

Howitzers seem to have become crucial as Russia is looking to capture Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

At a press conference in Poland on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, "You’ve heard us talk or say in the past, recent past, the nature of the fight has evolved because the terrain that they’re now focused on is a different type of terrain. So, they need long-range fires."

"You’ve heard them express a need for tanks. And we are doing everything that we can to get them the types of support — the types of artillery and munitions that will be effective in this stage of the fight," Austin added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)