As Eastern Christians celebrate Easter, Pope Francis reiterates call for truce in Ukraine war

Pope Francis has been calling for truce in the war in Ukraine for some time. He reiterated the wish once again on Sunday while speaking to tens of thousands of people in St Peter's Square.

Francis urged to halt attacks in Ukraine to help aid reach the affected people, and asked leaders to "listen to the voice of the people", reports said.

The remark came from the window of the official papal study on the day when most Eastern Christians, including Orthodox and Catholics living in Ukraine and Russia, celebrate Easter. It also coincided with the two-month mark of the invasion.

On last Sunday, Western Christians had celebrated Easter.

"Instead of stopping, the war has become harsher. I renew an appeal for an Easter truce, the minimum and tangible sign of a willingness for peace. Stop the attacks in order to help the exhausted population. Stop," Francis said.

"It is sad that in these days that are the most holy and solemn for all Christians, the deadly sound of weapons is heard more than sound of bells that announce the resurrection. And it is sad that weapons are increasingly taking the place of words. Please, political leaders, listen to the voice of the people who want peace, not an escalation of the conflict," Francis added.

