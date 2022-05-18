As Covid outbreak turns messier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slams 'immature' response  

The first officially COVID-19 outbreak seems to have been worsening in North Korea. The country's response has been slammed by the leader Kim Jong Un as "immature". The government officials have been accused of inadequacies and inertia by the leader, reported state media on Wednesday. The country has witnessed a huge spike in the number of fever cases.

Around 232,880 more people have been reported to have fever symptoms in North Korea.

Six more deaths have also been declared by the country. However, the nation did not say how many people had tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party was organised. While presiding over it, Kim said the "immaturity in the state capacity for coping with the crisis" increased the "complexity and hardships" in fighting the pandemic when "time is the life", as per the KCNA.

Around 1.72 million patients with fever symptoms have been reported by the country since the acknowledgement of the Covid outbreak.

Around 62 deaths have also been reported till Tuesday evening.

A Covid treatment guide has been developed by the health officials to prevent drug overdoses and other mistreatments, which has led to several reported deaths, the KCNA said.

