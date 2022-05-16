Kim Jong Un orders North Korea's military to 'stabilise' medicine supply as COVID-19 outbreak surges

Leader Kim Jong Un on Monday (May 16) ordered North Korea's military to ''stabilise'' the medicine supply amid an explosive COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

North Korea, which has a population of over 25 million, on Monday reported eight more deaths from "unidentified fever".

Days after announcing its first coronavirus cases, the impoverished country detected 392,920 new cases with more than 564,860 people in quarantine.

State media KCNA reported that Kim inspected pharmacies in Pyongyang located near the Taedong River to check drug supply.

He had previously held an emergency politburo meeting, in which he criticised the "irresponsible" work attitude of officials.

He blasted the executing ability of the Cabinet and the public health sector saying that the drugs procured by the state are not reaching people in a timely and accurate manner through pharmacies.

Kim has deployed "powerful forces" to "immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City."

Also read | North Korea reports 15 more deaths amid 'explosive' COVID-19 outbreak

Health experts have raised concerns about North Korea's healthcare system, one of the worst in the world, saying it lacks basic health facilities.

Pyongyang had refused to accept it had found any coronavirus cases for almost two years since the beginning of the pandemic and does not have any vaccination campaign.

In a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said "If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment, and health personnel."

China and the World Health Organization (WHO) had offered North Korea vaccines under its COVAX scheme but Kim Jong Un had rejected the offer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV: