As Covid cases in China decline, country declares 'decisive win' over the virus

As Covid cases in China decline, the country wasted no time in declaring victory over the virus. China's top leaders, on Thursday, declared a "decisive victory" over Covid and claimed that the country had the world's lowest fatality rate. China's Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), in a meeting, patted the country's back for its Covid prevention and control measures and for reaching out those affected by the virus. China abruptly lifted its zero-Covid curbs on December 8, unleashing a wave of the virus across the country. A prominent government scientist says that last month, 80 per cent of its 1.4 billion population was infected by Covid in China. However, Beijing continued to report lesser Covid-related deaths, saying that about 80,000 people died of the virus in the two months.

"With continuous efforts to optimise COVID-19 prevention and control measures since November 2022, China's COVID-19 response has made a smooth transition in a relatively short time," China's Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) said in the meeting.

"A major decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control has been achieved," it said. The Committee also lauded how the authorities tackled Covid cases in China and reached out to those in need, with more than 200 million people getting medical treatment, including nearly 800,000 severe cases.

The virus is mutating

Meanwhile, the leaders at the meeting cautioned that the virus is still mutating across the world and there is a need to be cautious. In the meeting, the leaders stressed that in order to keep Covid cases in China under control, the country will increase the vaccination rate for the elderly, and strengthen the supply and production of medical goods. Xinhua news agency reported that the PSC also urged all localities and departments to strengthen the medical service system.

The effects of Covid in China

China kept tight restrictions in place ever since the virus emerged in Wuhan in 2019. It followed a zero-Covid approach, closing its borders to the world for years. The economy took a hit in face of the Covid restrictions and the country is now trying to revive it. In a step towards it, China dropped its zero-Covid policy overnight. This followed massive unprecedented protests in the country against the Covid policy, with people even calling for Xi Jinping to step down.

Once the police was lifted, infection ran unchecked across the country with hospitals and mortuaries being reported as packed with patients and the dead. While the officials did not give any numbers during Thursday's meeting, China has regularly reported lesser fatalities, which the WHO and experts think have been under-reported. Some experts had even predicted that Covid in China could lead to at least one million deaths in the country this year.

