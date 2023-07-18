Arresting Putin would be 'declaration of war', says South African President Ramaphosa

Court papers released on Tuesday (July 18) revealed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement in an affidavit that arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin would amount to declaration of war. South Africa is currently wrangling with the issue of hosting Putin for upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. The issue has gained importance especially in the light of ongoing Ukraine war. Putin has an arrest wasn't against him issued by International Criminal Court.

Putin has been invited to the BRICS Summit taking place next month. Were he to attend the summit, South Africa would be expected to act on the warrant as the country is a member of the ICC.

But in a responding affidavit, Ramaphosa described the DA's application as "irresponsible" and said national security was at stake.

"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting President would be a declaration of war," he said.

"It would be inconsistent with our Constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia," he said, adding that this would go against his duty to protect the country. Seeking exemption South Africa is currently seeking an exemption under ICC rules. It is saying that enacting on the arrest would threaten "security, peace and order of the state," he said.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS group, a gathering of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China, which sees itself as a counter-balance to Western economic domination.

The arrest warrant against Putin has been issued over accusations that Russia deported Ukrainian children unlawfully.

Paul Mashatile, Deputy South African President has said in recent interviews with local media that the government has been trying to persuade Putin not to come. But these efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

Signed in June and initially marked as "confidential", Ramaphosa's affidavit was published on Tuesday, after the court ruled related papers be made public.

Putin and Ramaphosa spoke to each other on phone on Saturday (July 15). During the call, Putin told Ramaphosa that main objective of the grain deal with Ukraine was not achieved.

The deal that eased fears of a global food crisis sparked by the offensive in Ukraine expired on Monday and Russia has announced that it was ceasing participation in the deal.

