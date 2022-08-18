At least 26 dead in northern Algeria wildfires, including a mother and daughter

At least 26 people have died in the forest fires raging in northern Algeria, leaving several more injured. At least 24 died in El Tarf, near the Tunisian border, while a mother and daughter were killed in Setif, Kamel Beldjoud, the country's interior minister said. Reportedly, El Tarf is the worst-hit area in the country with 16 fires in progress.

Around 350 residents have been evacuated in various provinces. Northern Algeria witnesses wildfires every year, leaving several people dead. Last year, 90 people were killed.

Also Read | Dutch reforestation company says it accidentally caused wildfire in Spain

Total deaths this summer now stands at 30. Firefighters and helicopters are still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in provinces in the east of the country.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc across the world this summer, with Europe being specially hit. On Wednesday, a wall of flame fed by high winds swept down towards four Spanish firefighters who were battling a wildfire in the eastern Valencia region to prevent flames from reaching a village in the municipality of Bejis.

Three firefighters were injured and several villages in the area were evacuated, local emergency services said on Twitter. The same fire had injured at least 10 passengers on a train on Tuesday who had tried to flee in panic after seeing the flames so close to the train.

Also Read | Spain: Several passengers sustain injuries after trying to flee train surrounded by wildfire

So far this year, wildfires have already burned more than 275,000 hectares in Spain and 87,000 in Portugal, with the latter representing around one per cent of Portuguese territory, the highest percentage in the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies)