Spain: Several passengers sustain injuries after trying to flee train surrounded by wildfire

At least 20 passengers on board a train in Spain suffered burn injuries when the train ran into a wildfire. Three of them are said to have sustained severe burns, one of whom had to be evacuated by helicopter. The injured include a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The train, en route from Sagunto in Valencia to Zaragoza, stopped suddenly when the driver saw the wildfire and could not go any further. He prepared to reverse the train but some passengers panicked and tried to flee by breaking down windows. However, they found themselves surrounded by fire and returned to the train.

"Three people suffered bad burn injuries," the regional health authorities said. More than eight others were lightly injured, they added.

Some 300 firefighters are battling a huge wildfire in southeastern Spain that has burnt through nearly 10,000 hectares in an area notoriously difficult to access, officials said.

The fire began when lightning hit the Vall de Ebo area in Valencia late Saturday and has since spread rapidly, fuelled by strong winds, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, regional authorities said.

"It's a very complicated situation... The fire is creating enormous difficulties that are absolutely impossible to tackle with the speed we would like,” regional president Ximo Puig said.

(With inputs from agencies)