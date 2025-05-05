Three people were killed while five others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a restaurant near Arizona’s Phoenix on Sunday (May 4), said Glendale police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:45 pm and found an “enormous scene,” said police in Glendale, Arizona, reported CNN. The city is located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

“We’ve got multiple calls of a shooting that happened at an establishment,” police spokesperson Moroni Mendez said. “It was very chaotic.”

Police believe multiple shooters were responsible. Several people have been detained for questioning. So far, no suspects have been arrested, Mendez said. Although the police believe there are no threats to public safety currently.

According to Gun Violence Archive, the incident was among the 97 mass shooting cases in the United States this year, with four or more people injured or killed, excluding shooters.

The motive or events leading up to the crime remain unclear, and police have asked residents to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

The five people injured sustained gunshots or shrapnel wounds, Mendez said. It is not clear where the victims knew each other.

“We want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation and do right by the victims,” Mendez said.

“Obviously, they were involved because they were here tonight. Whether they know each other, whether they’re related, whether their allies or opponents – we don’t know yet, and that’s what we’re trying to solve and figure out,” Mendez said.

Witness describes scene of crime

Lupe Rodriguez, who was present at the place of incident, described the scene as, “I heard people yelling out names. There was a man on the ground and it didn’t look like he made it.”

“His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad,” he said, as quoted by CNN.

“It’s going to be several hours before this whole thing is cleared up,” Mendez added. “We’ll probably be working well into the daytime hours.”