Washington, US

A man has been arrested and charged in the United States for threatening to kill Donald Trump. He was regularly posting videos on social media talking about his plans to kill the president-elect, as per court documents. Manuel Tamayo-Torres was arrested on Monday in southern California.

Advertisment

As per NBC News, he has been charged with one count of making threats against the president-elect and four counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

As per the charges, Manuel Tamayo-Torres posted videos on a "near-daily basis" in which he threatened to kill Trump. He launched an expletive-laden rant against the president-elect, accusing him and his family of kidnapping and sex trafficking.

In a video posted on November 13, he can be seen holding a rifle, which officials say appeared to be an AR-15-style weapon. He threatens to shoot the 78-year-old in the video.

Advertisment

Also Read: Donald Trump's cabinet nominees targeted by numerous bomb threats, hoax calls

One of the videos was from Glendale, Arizona, and was posted on August 23. Trump was in the area on the same day where he held a rally, court papers said.

In a video posted on Nov 21, Tamayo-Torres said that Trump's "whole family is going to die", as per the NBC report.

Advertisment

"You're Caucasian nothing. You'll earn nothing. Aryan money, that's all you have," he rants.

"You're a low-life scum. I'll spit in your f*****g face motherf*****, and if they give me a chance, I'm going to f*****g bury you myself."

Hoax calls, bomb threats

Notably, Trump's transition team is also on the radar of some miscreants who made hoax bomb threats targetting his cabinet nominees and a few others who are a part of his administration. The threats were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's spokesperson said, "Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them."

The FBI also said that they have been notified about "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents".