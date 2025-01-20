Argentina is keen to have energy ties and cooperation on lithium with India, even as Delhi and Buenos Aires firm up relations in various sectors. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, Argentina’s ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, said, “We are convinced that Argentina can become an energy provider and provide energy security to a large country like India, whose economy is becoming one of the largest in the world.” Currently, a big delegation of Argentina’s largest integrated energy company, YPF, or Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscale, is in Delhi and will be signing a key pact on Tuesday. YPF is central to the South American country’s energy sector, operating one of the world’s largest unconventional gas reserves in Vaca Muerta, alongside significant oil production.

On lithium cooperation, the ambassador said, “There are Indian companies investing in some sense, in some provinces in the north of Argentina, for example, Catamarca, and they are working very well. And I think they are enhancing those investments.”

In January 2024, India, through its state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), signed an agreement with Argentina’s state-owned mining and energy company, CAMYEN, to explore and develop five lithium brine blocks in Catamarca, Argentina. This was India’s first overseas lithium exploration and mining deal, aimed at diversifying its supply chain for critical minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. Detailed interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India-Argentina ties?

Mariano Caucino: Argentina and India are enjoying and celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations that happened last year (2024), and the link is very good. It’s based on common values, we are two democracies, it is based on historic friendship, and it’s based on mutual benefit.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India and Argentina's energy cooperation?

Mariano Caucino: Well, we are convinced that Argentina can become an energy provider and provide energy security to a large country like India, whose economy is becoming one of the largest in the world. As well as we are food security providers. And we are enjoying a very important relationship in terms of agricultural cooperation.

Sidhant Sibal: You also have one of the biggest deposits of lithium as well, and India needs lithium for its growing economy. So any cooperation happening?

Mariano Caucino: Well, we are very happy because India is invested in lithium. We have a huge reserve of lithium in the north of Argentina, and we are already working on that. And I think it’s very beneficial for you, for your EV achievements and development. Now at this moment, there are Indian companies investing in some sense, in some provinces in the north of Argentina, for example, Catamarca, and they are working very well. And I think they are enhancing those investments.

Sidhant Sibal: When is President of Argentina Javier Milei planning to come to India? Can we expect any visits this year?

Mariano Caucino: Well, seven Argentine Presidents have been to India. The last one, in fact, was during the G20, but it was not a bilateral visit. In terms of state visits or official visits, the last one was in 2019, but seven Argentine presidents have come to India since independence. We hope President Milei comes to India, and I hope PM Modi visits Argentina as well. The only time an Indian Prime Minister went to Argentina on a state visit was during Indira Gandhi’s tenure more than 50 years ago. PM Modi has been to Argentina, but for the G20 summit, in 2018.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see Trump’s presidency and US-Argentina ties?

Mariano Caucino: Argentina and the US have a historical relation, more than 200 years of bilateral relations, and we are in a period of time in which that link is very, very close, and there is a personal chemistry, I would say, between the two leaders. President Trump has expressed his support to Argentine economic reforms, as well as members of his cabinet that is going to take office precisely today. We think that it will be a successful and very good time for the two countries. The US is the most important country in the world, is the most powerful country in the world, and for us, it’s very important. And we belong to the Western Hemisphere, and the President has said that the relationship with the US is a main face of its foreign policy. So it’s very important for us. We are very happy with that, with those developments, and we wish the best for the American people in their inauguration.

Sidhant Sibal: What kind of conversation have India and Argentina had on Malvinas?

Mariano Caucino: We always thank the support that India gave to us in the case of the Malvinas issue, and we are very thankful for that. And we hope we are going to be able to recover the full sovereignty of the islands as soon as possible. But we have, as you know, in the constitution of Argentina that has been incorporated at the request of that cause, but through diplomatic means.

