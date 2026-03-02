Google Preferred
Are you an Indian in a Gulf nation? Here's list of Indian government emergency contacts

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 20:08 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 20:22 IST
Story highlights

Are you an Indian national in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar? Following the recent escalation in the Gulf, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has activated 24/7 emergency helplines. Access the full list of Indian Embassy contact numbers, WhatsApp lines, and evacuation updates here.

Amid rising tension in the Middle East, the Indian government has issued helpline numbers for citizens outside the nation. In a recent statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.”

India has urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. “Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.

The ministry highlighted that their missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions, and follow local security guidance.

After Iran declared the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the country began targeting its neighbours. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The President asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE.

Emergency contact information of Indian embassies of all affected countries

  • Kuwait
    +965 65501946
  • Oman
    8007 1234 (Toll Free)
    +968 9828 2270 (WhatsApp)
  • Iran
    +989128109115
    +989128109102
  • Saudi Arabia
    +989128109119
    +989932179359
    00-966-11-4884697
    00-966-542126748 (WhatsApp Only)
    800 247 1234 (Toll-Free)
  • Bahrain
    00973-39418071
  • United Arab Emirates
    800-46342 (Toll Free)
    +971543090571 (WhatsApp)

