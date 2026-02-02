/Applying for Canada study visa? IRCC warns of entry bans & common fee scams: All you need to know

The immigration department of Canada has warned international students to remain alert from fraudster while applying for a student visa permit. It warned the applicants to understand the permit process before applying, adding that applicants are responsible for their applications.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned that false or misleading information can lead to denial and a ban from entering Canada for up to five years. “Whether you apply on your own or use a representative, you are responsible for the information in your application,” the department said.

What is a Canadian study permit visa?

A study permit, popularly known as a student visa, is an official document issued by the government of Canada, allowing international students to study in Canada. The IRCC stated that the application fee for a study permit is CAN$150, for all international students enrolling in long-term courses.

Before submitting an application, students are required to obtain an acceptance letter from a designated learning institution (DLI). A DLI refers to an educational institution authorised by a provincial or territorial government to enrol international students. “You must have a letter of acceptance before you apply,” IRCC said.

IRCC noted that students may apply on their own or with the help of an authorised representative, but cautioned applicants to review all information carefully before submission.

The department warned that submitting incorrect or false information, regardless of who prepared the application, constitutes misrepresentation. Applicants are responsible for ensuring that all supporting documents, including educational credentials and proof of identity, are authentic and complete.

IRCC highlighted several red flags that could signal a scam. Fraud may be involved if an individual:

Encourages applying without an acceptance letter from a DLI

Guarantees an acceptance letter in return for payment

Offers reduced tuition fees for a charge

Requests money to apply for or secure a scholarship

Claims applicants can remain in Canada beyond the validity of their permit

States that all study programs qualify for a post-graduation work permit

Promises employment or permanent residency

Requests documents or payments through social media platforms

IRCC added that legitimate institutions evaluate applicants’ academic qualifications, language proficiency, and identity before issuing letters of admission. “Schools do not sell admission letters, and no one can guarantee a scholarship, job or permanent residence,” the department said.

Study permits and staying in Canada