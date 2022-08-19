Apple warns of a security flaw that lets hackers 'seize control' of its devices

Apple has urged users to install emergency software updates warning that a flaw is allowing hackers to take complete control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. The company said that the hackers might already be aware of it and have probably been taking advantage of the problem. Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley-based company said.

The vulnerable devices include iPhones 6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the fifth generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

The Guardian quoted Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, as saying that a hacker can gain “full admin access to the device” and “execute any code as if they are you, the user." She advised activists, journalists and people of similar profile who are in the public eye to update their devices on priority.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers on Wednesday and Thursday running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies)