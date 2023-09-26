Apple provides software update for iPhone 12 to French authorities: Report

Nearly a fortnight after France imposed a ban on the sale of Apple's iPhone 12 devices, the authorities have received a software update from the US-based company, according to a report by Reuters, citing sources at the French digital ministry.

Apple had up until Wednesday (Sep 27) to clock in the changes after French regulators ordered the company to halt sales of its older iPhone 12 models as the devices emitted 'too much electromagnetic radiation'. The French authorities had threatened a bigger recall if Apple refused to provide a software update to sort out the radiation problem.

After the controversy, Apple had pledged to update the software to defuse the row. Despite the sources claiming that Apple had complied, an official communication from the ministry is yet to come as the authorities review the updated software patch.

What did the regulators say?

France's Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) on September 12 announced it had carried out tests which showed the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) to be slightly higher than what's legally allowed.

SAR is a measure of the rate of radiofrequency absorbed by the body of a smartphone user while using the equipment.

The French watchdog said accredited labs found absorption of electromagnetic energy by the body at 5.74 watts per kilogramme during tests when the smartphone was being held in the hand or kept in the pocket. Interestingly, the European standard for the specific absorption rate is 4.0 watts per kilogramme in such tests.

At the time, Jean-Noel Barrot, France's junior minister for the digital economy advised the US company to provide a software patch which would be enough to fix the radiation issue.

"Apple is expected to respond within two weeks. If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants."

Initially, Apple defended itself saying the iPhone 12 model, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards. The company said it will contest the findings by the French watchdog, having previously submitted several Apple and third-party lab results proving the phone's compliance.

However, the company soon announced it would be complying with the rules and issuing the software update.

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France," Apple said in a statement.

