Apple iPhone 14 will be available in Russia, says minister

A senior Russian minister said on Thursday (September 8) that Russian will gets a chance to buy the new Apple iPhone 14 in spite of the US company's departure from the country.

Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov was asked whether iPhone 14 will be available in Russia.

"Why not? If consumers want to buy these phones, yes. There will be the opportunity," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Apple has halted new product sales in Russia in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Apple products like iPhone, MacBook have remained available in Russia as sellers sold their remaining stock.

Russian mobile network MTS on Thursday morning was already selling the new iPhone 14 models on pre-order. Prices start from 84,990 roubles ($1,398) for the 128GB version.

MTS said delivery could take up to 120 days and it retained the right to cancel orders if it faced difficulties importing the products.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Manturov, who is also a deputy prime minister, said last month that the scheme, which covers Western products ranging from luxury clothes to cars, could reach $16 billion in value this year, equivalent to around 4% of Russia's 2021 imports.

(With inputs from agencies)

