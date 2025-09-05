/Anutin Charnvirakul elected as new Thailand PM amid political shake-up. Who is he?

Thailand has turned a fresh political page with the election of Anutin Charnvirakul as the country’s new prime minister, ending a turbulent week that saw the abrupt removal of his predecessor Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, secured a comfortable majority in parliament to claim the top job. His victory followed a dramatic realignment of alliances, with the People’s Party offering its backing in exchange for a commitment to pursue constitutional reforms and call a general election within four months. The arrangement ensures Anutin will head a minority government but with enough support to survive confidence votes.

Who is Anutin Charnvirakul?

At 58, Anutin is no stranger to Thai politics. The son of a wealthy construction tycoon, he began his career in the orbit of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra before charting his own course. Over the years, he has served in multiple ministerial positions, including as health minister during the pandemic. He gained international attention in 2022 when he pushed through the legalisation of cannabis, earning both praise as a reformist and criticism for lax regulation.

His rise comes at the expense of the Shinawatra family, long dominant in Thai politics. Paetongtarn’s removal by the Constitutional Court over an ethics case, and Thaksin’s sudden departure abroad ahead of a looming court ruling, mark another setback for the dynasty.

For many Thais, Anutin represents pragmatism over ideology. His ability to strike deals across the political spectrum has brought him this far, but challenges lie ahead. Economic uncertainty, simmering street protests, and the demand for genuine constitutional change will test his leadership almost immediately. Royal endorsement is expected in the coming days, formally confirming him as Thailand’s 31st prime minister. Whether he becomes a stabilizer or a caretaker on the road to fresh elections will shape Thailand’s political future.