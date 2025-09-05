/'34 human bombs, 400kg of RDX for blast': India's Mumbai on high alert over threat

A high alert has been sounded in Mumbai after threat call claimed that 34 “human bombs” carrying “400 kg of RDX” have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city to carry out blasts, said the police on Friday. The threat call was made on the traffic police helpline number.

“Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai," said the Mumbai police.

In wake of the threat, security has been beefed up across the city and an investigation is on.

"Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated," the police said.

The threat, according to the Mumbai police is made by ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’that claims 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India and will target the city.

“The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast,” police said.

However, it was highlighted by the Mumbai police that such threats often come out as hoax as they keep receiving such threatening messages from unknown numbers on their helpline. But as per protocol they do investigate it seriously and register the matter.