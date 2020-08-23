'Another win': Stormy Daniels to be paid $44,100 by Trump as compensation of legal fees

A California court has asked Donald Trump to keep his end of the deal and pay the $44,100 to Stormy Daniels as her a compensation of her legal fees that she had to pay to fight Trump over the hus money case.

Stormy Daniels is a porn actress who was, reportedly, offered hush money to keep her quiet about the sexual relationship between the actress and the US President a decade before his 2016 Presidential elections.

An agreement was made between Daniesl and Trump 11 days before the 2016 Presidential elections in which it was decided that the losing party would pay the legal fees. After Trump's election as the President, Daniels sued to void the agreement using her legal name Stephanie Clifford.

Now as Daniels won her case against Trump, Judge Robert Broadbelt III said Trump will have to pay up her legal fees now, as Trump had lost the case, even though his lawyers claimed the opposite of it. His lawyers argued over the fact that Daniels was unable to prove the President's involvement in the case which was made under the pseudonym David Dennison. However, Broadbelt said there was enough evidence suggesting that Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, had used the pseudonym for Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen had esrlier reportedly paid $130,000 to Daniels which he and Trump's supporters had profusely declined. However, tables turned when trump, in May 2018, took to twitter to claim that he had already reimbursed Cohen the money he paid to Daniels.