Another Mogadishu hotel attacked by al-Shabab militants, no fatalities reported

Al-Shabab militants stormed a key hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu Sunday evening, a short walk from the presidential palace in central Mogadishu. The Villa Rose hotel is known for housing government officials. Environment Minister Adam Aw Hirsi tweeted that he was safe after a "terrorist explosion targeted at my residence" at the hotel. Mohamed Ahmed, Somalia's internal security minister, was also reportedly injured.

Police officers told Reuters that an unknown number of assailants, armed with explosives and guns, were involved in the attack.

An eyewitness told the news agency that he heard a "huge blast, followed by a heavy exchange of gunfire".

"We were shaken," Ahmed Abdullahi said. "We are just indoors, listening to gunfire."

Police officer Mohammed Abdi told Reuters that government officials were rescued through windows.

The Islamist militant group has terrorised the region for over 15 years now. In August this year, the group attacked another popular hotel, killing 20. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had pledged "total war" against the group at that time.

Twin car bomb explosions near a busy junction in the city killed at least 100 people in October.

The president later mobilised the Somali army and government-backed clan militias to take back villages and towns from al-Shabab. The Islamist group controls large portions of the country and aims to topple the government and establish rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

(With inputs from agencies)

