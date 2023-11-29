LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Another mine accident in China takes 11 lives: State media

Heilongjiang, ChinaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:23 AM IST
main img

(File photo) Rescue workers carry a coal miner on a stretcher after he was rescued from a flooded mine in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang province on August 30, 2011. Rescue workers on August 30 saved 19 miners from a flooded Chinese mine where they had been trapped for a week, state media said, in a rare success for an industry in which thousands die each year. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The mine is operated by the Shuangyashan Coal Company. The company has in past been fined for its violations of safety regulations, said the local media. Shangyou News, a state-backed media outlet, has reportedly that in this year alone, the Shuangyashan Coal Company was fined 10 times

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has reported that a mining accident in a coal mine killed 11 people on Tuesday (Nov 28) in northeastern province of Heilongjiang. It has been reported that a violent rock burst was the reason for the mishap. Mining operations can cause literal explosion of rocks as pressure from rock formations releases. 

The blast took place at 3 pm (0700 GMT).

The mine is operated by the Shuangyashan Coal Company. The company has in past been fined for its violations of safety regulations, said the local media. Shangyou News, a state-backed media outlet, has reportedly that in this year alone, the Shuangyashan Coal Company was fined 10 times. 

trending now

Watch | Report: Asia-Pacific region holding up well despite China crisis

×

China has seen frequent mine accidents. In August this year, another such coal mine explosion had killed 11 people in Shaanxi province. In September, sixteen people were killed in a coal mine fire that took place in Guizhou province.

The media reports did not immediately say whether there were other people, who were missing or unaccounted for.

Chinese government has repeatedly called for the enforcement of safety standards but these have done little to end the string of accidents. 

Xinhua has reported that search and rescue work is complete and officials investigating further into the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

COVID-19 may be 'man-made', says UK's Michael Gove in inquiry

Saudi capital Riyadh to host World Expo 2030

French serial killer's widow on trial over decades-old murders