Another mine accident in China takes 11 lives: State media

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has reported that a mining accident in a coal mine killed 11 people on Tuesday (Nov 28) in northeastern province of Heilongjiang. It has been reported that a violent rock burst was the reason for the mishap. Mining operations can cause literal explosion of rocks as pressure from rock formations releases.

The blast took place at 3 pm (0700 GMT).

The mine is operated by the Shuangyashan Coal Company. The company has in past been fined for its violations of safety regulations, said the local media. Shangyou News, a state-backed media outlet, has reportedly that in this year alone, the Shuangyashan Coal Company was fined 10 times.

Watch | Report: Asia-Pacific region holding up well despite China crisis × China has seen frequent mine accidents. In August this year, another such coal mine explosion had killed 11 people in Shaanxi province. In September, sixteen people were killed in a coal mine fire that took place in Guizhou province.

The media reports did not immediately say whether there were other people, who were missing or unaccounted for.

Chinese government has repeatedly called for the enforcement of safety standards but these have done little to end the string of accidents.

Xinhua has reported that search and rescue work is complete and officials investigating further into the exact cause of the accident.