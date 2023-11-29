China trains hundreds of 7-year-old athletes to 'create iron army'

The government authorities in China have been providing military training to hundreds of athletes, who are as young as seven, in Shanghai which is designed for instilling discipline and "good fighting ability", stated the Chinese city.



The Sports Bureau of Shanghai said that the athletes will "deeply study" the Chinese military's "sense of standards and combat spirit".



Previously, Chinese football teams have been subjected to similar training, which is generally performative and part of a major campaign to promote the values of the Communist Party.

China improves readiness for "actual combat"

This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country needs to improve its readiness for "actual combat".



Head coach of a men's gymnastics team He Youxiao said that the athletes' age range spanned from seven to 25. The team will be participating in the training this week.



"No matter how old or young, everybody deeply cherishes this opportunity," said He, according to a news report published by the sports bureau.



The military training started on Monday (Nov 27) and as per schedule will end next Tuesday (December 5). This involves 932 athletes who are from 11 sports centres across Shanghai.

The training is intended to "strengthen the sports teams' organisational discipline and teamwork, helping Shanghai sports create an iron army", stated the report.



"From dawn until broad daylight, the athletes move neatly and in unison, their youth military uniforms showing off a young and elegant manner,” it added.



Last month, China adopted a new education law which sought to impart a "patriotic spirit" in the youth of the country, as reported by the state media.