/Another Gen Z protest - Madagascar president flees after alleged coup attempt; military says 'will not suppress people'- What's happening

Madagascar, an island nation off the southeastern coast of Africa, has become the latest country to face the Gen Z protest, that has been responsible in bringing down several governments worldwide. The protest has spiralled into a full-blown uprising on Oct 13 after reports claimed that Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina fled the country. Soon after, the soldiers said that they are present to protect the people, and not to suppress them. The present situation remains unclear. The unrest began on September 25, initially sparked by severe water and electricity shortages. However, the movement quickly expanded to include broader frustrations around corruption, poor governance, and the chronic failure of basic public services. The demonstrations are a continuation of such Gen Z-driven movements in several countries like Nepal, Morocco and Bangladesh.

About the protest in Madagascar

CAPSAT — a powerful elite military unit known for backing President Andry Rajoelina’s 2009 rise to power — publicly declared its support for the protesters, who started the protest against lack of facilities by the government. Over the weekend, CAPSAT not only refused to fire on demonstrators but also marched with them in Antananarivo’s main square. The unit then announced that it had assumed control of the military and appointed a new army chief. Soon after, sections of the gendarmerie - a paramilitary police force - also aligned with the protesters. In a symbolic move, they formally took over command in the presence of senior government officials.

Has the President fled?

According to opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and several officials, President Andry Rajoelina has reportedly fled Madagascar. The opposition claims he departed the country on Sunday, following a wave of military defections to the protest movement. Randrianasoloniaiko told Reuters that the presidential staff confirmed Rajoelina’s exit and said his current location remains unknown.

However, contradicting reports of his flight, the president later appeared in a live broadcast stating he had taken refuge in a “safe location” due to what he described as repeated assassination and coup attempts since late September. In his statement, Rajoelina claimed a group of military officers and political actors had plotted to kill him, forcing him to retreat for his safety. “I had no choice but to seek shelter to safeguard my life,” he said. This was Rajoelina's first public comments since the CAPSAT military unit turned against his government.

