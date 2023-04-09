Another day, another carcass | In Bali, massive 'sickly' whale beaches itself, dies; third case this month

For the third time this month, people in Bali were met with the sight of a whale carcass. On Sunday, conservation officials announced that another massive whale has died after washing up on the shores of a Bali beach. This is the third such incident in little more than a week. As per officials, the latest specimen is a 56-foot-long (or 17-metre-long) male sperm whale. It was found stranded on Yeh Leh beach in west Bali's Jembrana district on Saturday afternoon. While the cause of death is still unknown, speaking to AFP a local marine and fisheries official shared suspicions that the mammal might've died of sickness "just like the whale found stranded a few days ago."

"The body looked skinny and sickly," said Permana Yudiarso, the local marine and fisheries official.

Yudiarso told AFP that they were trying to pull the carcass to the shore.

"We are currently trying to pull the carcass to the shore to make it easier for the necropsy test and we will bury it after the test is concluded," he said.

The necropsy test as per AFP will take around three weeks. However, forensic experts have identified bleeding in the sperm whale's lungs, its colon was found to be filled with fluids.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area around the massive whale. This has been done to prevent people from stealing its meat or body parts.

Before this, since the beginning of April, two dead whales have washed up on Bali's beaches. On April 1st, a Bryde's whale weighing more than two tonnes and at least 11 metres long was founded stranded on a beach in Tabanan. The whale's carcass as per AFP was already rotten when discovered. Subsequently, on Wednesday, April 5th, an 18-metre-long male sperm whale was stranded in the Klungkung district, on Bali's eastern coast.

Indonesia is the world's second-biggest contributor of marine debris. The Southeast Asian archipelago's massive marine rubbish problem was brought into the spotlight a few years ago. In 2018, in a similar incident, a sperm whale was found on an Indonesian beach. Upon investigation, the mammal's stomach was found to contain more than 100 plastic cups and 25 plastic bags.

