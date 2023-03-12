Isolated for over a decade, world's 'loneliest whale,' Kiska, dies in Canada after 40 years of captivity

Canada's last captive killer whale, dubbed "the loneliest whale in the world" has died. Kiska, the 47-year-old Orca whale, as per local media reports, died on Thursday (March 9th) of bacterial infection. The lonely mammal spent the last four decades of her life in captivity, with more than 12 of those (since 2011) in isolation. Kiska was a resident of Marineland, a zoo and amusement park in Niagara Falls.

Kiska, the 'world's loneliest whale', was captured in 1979 from Icelandic waters along with Keiko the whale, who went on to star in the movie 'Free Willy'. She spent her earlier captive life in various marine parks before ending up in the Canadian amusement park.

We can confirm that Kiska, MarineLand's last orca has been buried at the park. This, sadly is her final resting place.

As per the animal rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), "Kiska the orca has died from a bacterial infection at Marineland of Canada in Ontario."

The group further added that "she spent her final years isolated in a cramped tank, swimming in endless circles or sometimes floating listlessly. Like all orcas and other dolphins held prisoner in marine parks and exploited for entertainment, she deserved to stay in the ocean with her family, where she could have experienced a natural life."

Heartbreaking video of Kiska, MarineLand's last orca's tank prior to and just after her tragic death.

Kiska outlived all five of her calves, who sadly died before even reaching five years of age. In the wild, orcas, on average, have a life expectancy of 30 to 50 years. For males, the maximum life expectancy is 60 years, while for females it is 80 years.

In September 2021, a video of Kiska bashing her head against the glass wall of her "cramped tank" had gone viral. The haunting video showed the "world's loneliest whale" slamming her head and body against the walls of her "prison".

Following the video, animal activists and rights organisations even filed a legal complaint about the "mental suffering" Kiska was enduring.

In spite of that, her imprisonment continued. Canada banned whale and dolphin captivity in 2019, however, marine mammals like Kiska who were already in captivity were made an exception to the law.

Countries like the United States, China, Japan, Spain and Russia still allow for the captivity and breeding of killer whales like Kiska. According to a Whale & Dolphin Conservation USA report, as of January 9, 2023, at least 173 orcas have died in captivity in the US. Another 30 deaths account for miscarriages or still-born calves. Despite this and the years of activism on part of animal activists, the US SeaWorld still holds captive 18 orcas in its three parks.

(With inputs from agencies)

