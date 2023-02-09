Killer whale mothers make ‘lifelong sacrifice’ for their sons, reveals study

In a study carried out on killer whales, also known as orcas, in the North Pacific, scientists found that mothers made a "lifelong sacrifice" for their sons. The chances of reproducing are significantly reduced in a female killer whale once she rears a son. As per the study, the amount of energy these whales spend to feed their sons compromises their health, and reduces their ability to reproduce and raise other children.

The University of Exeter's Prof Darren Croft said, "Mothers sacrifice their own food and their own energy."

Throughout their lives, orcas are believed to be closely bonded with their families. The female offsprings of killer whales become independent after they grow, however, the males remain dependent on their mothers and even share the food caught by their matriarchs.

Prof Croft called it a "new insight into the complex social lives and family lives of these amazing animals". The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, falls under an ongoing project aimed at understanding the family life of killer whales.

University of Exeter and Centre for Whale Research's Dr Michael Weiss said, "Our previous research has shown that sons have a higher chance of survival if their mother is around. We wanted to find out if this help comes at a price and the answer is yes. Killer whale mothers pay a high cost in terms of their future reproduction to keep their sons alive."

The scientists, in their earlier studies, had already discovered that killer whale mothers and sons "hung out" together even after the male offspring entered adulthood.

"They'll even feed their sons salmon they catch," said Prof Croft, adding that adult female offsprings hunt independently.

"If a mother can get her son to become that big male in the population, then he's the one that will sire (much of the next generation)," Prof Croft explained.

(With inputs from agencies)

