/Another country backs Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize dream, sends official letter – What we know

Another nation has joined Pakistan and Israel to officially back US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
After Pakistan and Israel, another country has backed US President Donald Trump in his bid to receive a Nobel Peace Prize. On Thursday (Aug 8), Cambodia officially nominated Trump for his commitment to resolving conflicts and avoiding “catastrophic” wars through his “visionary and innovative diplomacy.” This comes after the US president brokered a ceasefire between the Southeast Asian nation and its neighbour Thailand, after five days of military escalation.