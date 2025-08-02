/'It’s those lips': Trump praises 'best press secretary' Karoline Leavitt after she backs him for Nobel Peace Prize

United States President Donald Trump has praised his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying that she has become a star in her current role and that no one else has been a better press secretary than her.
United States President Donald Trump has praised his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying that she has become a star in her current role and that no one else has been a better press secretary than her. He also said that he likes her face, brain and 'the way her lips move.' Netizens on social media have slammed the US president for his remark, calling it problematic. Leavitt was appointed as Trump's press secretary in January 2024. She is the youngest press secretary in White House history.
Trump was asked about Leavitt in his interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Friday night. He described exactly what he likes about her: “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” the president said. “She’s great. She’s a great person, actually, don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing,” Trump continued.
Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (July 31) backed Trump's Nobel Peace Prize demand, reiterating that he has been instrumental in solving several crisis around the world. Estimating that Trump has delivered at least one peace deal per month in his six month tenure as US president, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, Trump had said that he does not get credit for his work and the Nobel Committee won't award him the peace prize because they give it to the ‘left’ and ‘radical.’
Detailing about the recent Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said, "On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it." The ceasefire agreement was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur. She further added that the US President "spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, to inform both the leaders that unless they brought the conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States. Almost immediately afterwards, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have."