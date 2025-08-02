/'It’s those lips': Trump praises 'best press secretary' Karoline Leavitt after she backs him for Nobel Peace Prize

United States President Donald Trump has praised his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying that she has become a star in her current role and that no one else has been a better press secretary than her. He also said that he likes her face, brain and 'the way her lips move.' Netizens on social media have slammed the US president for his remark, calling it problematic. Leavitt was appointed as Trump's press secretary in January 2024. She is the youngest press secretary in White House history.

Trump was asked about Leavitt in his interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Friday night. He described exactly what he likes about her: “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” the president said. “She’s great. She’s a great person, actually, don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing,” Trump continued.

Karoline Leavitt says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (July 31) backed Trump's Nobel Peace Prize demand, reiterating that he has been instrumental in solving several crisis around the world. Estimating that Trump has delivered at least one peace deal per month in his six month tenure as US president, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, Trump had said that he does not get credit for his work and the Nobel Committee won't award him the peace prize because they give it to the ‘left’ and ‘radical.’