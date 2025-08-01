/'One peace deal per month': White House backs Trump's demand for Nobel Peace Prize, lists six wars 'ended' by US president

The White House on Thursday (July 31) backed United States President Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize demand, reiterating that he has been instrumental in solving several crisis around the world. Addressing a press briefing, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Trump has brokered several peace deals and ceasefires in several conflict zones across the world. Estimating that Trump has delivered at least one peace deal per month in his six month tenure as US president, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, Trump had said that he does not get credit for his work and the Nobel Committee won't award him the peace prize because they give it to the ‘left’ and ‘radical.’

Detailing about the recent Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said, "On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it." The ceasefire agreement was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur. She further added that the US President "spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, to inform both the leaders that unless they brought the conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States. Almost immediately afterwards, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have."

List of conflicts ended by Trump as claimed by the White House

Leavitt further added, "The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize." Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure. However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘No leader in the world told India to stop its operation’