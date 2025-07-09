/Trump's Nobel Prize bandwagon reaches India: Now, former Delhi CM Kejriwal wants it for...

Addressing an event on Tuesday (July 8), former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he deserves a Nobel Prize for working in the national capital despite the hurdles put forth by the Lieutenant Governor. He was the crowd during a book launch event in Mohali in presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders. Kejriwal's statement refers to the continuous tussle of the previous AAP government in Delhi with the L-G and the Centre. Globally, his statement comes against the backdrop of United States President Donald Trump's numerous nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The moment we left the government, Delhi is recalling the AAP government. They have shut the Mohalla clinics. They have stopped providing free medicines and free tests in hospitals. All the roads are broken. There is so much trash everywhere. Last year, in June, when it was 50 degrees Celsius, there was not even one minute of power cut, but now there is a power cut that has lasted six years. They have destroyed Delhi. They are doing politics, and they just want to earn money. I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration because my AAP government did so much work in the national capital despite disruptions by the L-G," Kejriwal said

Donald Trump and Nobel Peace Prize