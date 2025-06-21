LOGIN
Trump desperately WANTS Nobel Peace Prize: Here are four US presidents and a VP who already received it

Published: Jun 21, 2025, 16:43 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 16:49 IST

Trump and his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize is a story that's not new. Before him, four US presidents also received it

1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Four US Presidents – and a Vice President – received the Nobel Peace Prize so far

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, yet again: this time by Pakistan. Earlier, four US presidents, including Barack Obama, received the prestigious prize. One Vice President also received the prize.

2 / 7
(Photograph:whitehousehistory)

US President Theodore Roosevelt won in 1906

Theodore Roosevelt became the first President to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 1906. He won it for mediating between Russia and Japan which ended the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905. It led to the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth.

3 / 7

Woodrow Wilson won in 1919

Woodrow Wilson, the 28th US president, won it for his efforts in ending the First World War and helping to create the League of Nations. This international organization was aimed at securing global peace. He served two terms from 1913 to 1921.

4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

US President Jimmy Carter won in 2002

Jimmy Carter who serves as US president from 1977 to 1981 won the prestigious prize "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development"

5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

US President Barack Obama won in 2009

Barack Obama won the prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." The Nobel committee mentioned his role in making "world free from nuclear arms", his “constructive role in meeting the great climatic challenges”

6 / 7

US Vice President Al Gore won in 2007

The Nobel Peace Prize 2007 was awarded jointly to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr “for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change”

7 / 7
(Photograph:Combination image by WION Web Desk with Reuters images)

What about Trump?

From 2018, Trump has received as many as six nominations for the Nobel peace prize but has not been able to win even one. HERE'S WHY

