Trump and his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize is a story that's not new. Before him, four US presidents also received it
US President Donald Trump has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, yet again: this time by Pakistan. Earlier, four US presidents, including Barack Obama, received the prestigious prize. One Vice President also received the prize.
Theodore Roosevelt became the first President to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 1906. He won it for mediating between Russia and Japan which ended the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905. It led to the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth.
Woodrow Wilson, the 28th US president, won it for his efforts in ending the First World War and helping to create the League of Nations. This international organization was aimed at securing global peace. He served two terms from 1913 to 1921.
Jimmy Carter who serves as US president from 1977 to 1981 won the prestigious prize "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development"
Barack Obama won the prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." The Nobel committee mentioned his role in making "world free from nuclear arms", his “constructive role in meeting the great climatic challenges”
The Nobel Peace Prize 2007 was awarded jointly to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr “for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change”
