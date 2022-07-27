Angola miners discover a rare and pure pink diamond, likely biggest in 300 years

Miners in Angola have made the biggest pink diamond discovery in 300 years. They found a rare and pure pink diamond, the Australian site operator said on Wednesday (July 27). It's being considered the largest pink diamond ever discovered,weighing 170 carat. Being called The Lulo Rose, it was found at the Lulo mine in the nation’s diamond-rich northeast, as per a statement from the Lucapa Diamond Company. The Angolan government, a partner in mind, applauded the historic discovery of the Type IIa diamond, one of the purest and rarest varieties of natural stones. The diamond will likely be sold at a spectacular price in an international tender.

Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo of Angola stated, “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage,” AFP reported.

Earlier, similar pink diamonds have been sold for record-breaking amounts, even though The Lulo would need to be cut and polished to realise its full value- a process that can cause a stone to lose half of its weight.

The stone 59.6 carat Pink Star was purchased for 71.2 million US dollars in Hong Kong in the year 2017. It is still the costliest diamond that has been sold. Chow Tai Fook, a jewellery company won the offer. Henry Cheng Kar-Shun, the company’s chairman, phoned in the offer. But this isn’t the first time the Pink Star was listed for sale. It was purchased by New York-based diamond cutter Isaac Wolf in 2013 for a record of $83 million at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva, CNN reported.

