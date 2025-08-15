/Andrew Tate's $240,000 deposit on Aston Marin seized by UK police. Here's why

The police in the United Kingdom said on Friday that they have seized a whopping £180,000 ($240,000) deposit that influencer Andrew Tate had placed on an Aston Martin supercar. The action was taken over allegations that they didn't pay taxes and were allegedly involvedin money laundering.

The police had already seized£2.7 million from Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate in December 2024. This amount will be added to the pot.

Devon and Cornwall police in southwest England last year won a legal bid to seize the deposit. It was paid by Andrew Tate in July 2021 through a cryptocurrency account.

Half of the money would be used for good causes and the remaining for public services. The Tate brothers have not opposed the police's decision.

The police statement said that the court was told that the money used to pay the deposit for the car was linked to the proceeds of tax and VAT evasion. It was also linked to money laundering, it added.

Judge Paul Goldspring, hearing a civil fraud case last year, said the influencer brothers had engaged in long-standing conduct to evade their taxes. The duo has millions of followers on social media.

Andrew Tate often boasts online about his multi-million-dollar supercar collection, which forms a key part of his persona promoting toxic masculinity and hustle culture. He claims to own at least 93 crores.

He lives in Romania. He started a webcam business there. He later became a reality TV star in the UK. He is known for promoting divisive and misogynisticviews on social media.