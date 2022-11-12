An earthquake with magnitude 7.0 hits off the coast of Fiji, no tsunami warnings

On Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in its recent update said that a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck 399 kilometres away from the west-northwest of Suva, Fiji at the depth of 587.2 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the US tsunami warning system said there was no threat of a tsunami due to this earthquake. There are no reports of injuries or damage yet. However, confirming the magnitude of the earthquake in Fiji, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said that there is no tsunami threat to Canberra.

The Melanesian country is located in the Pacific Ocean nearly 3,000 kilometres off the coast of Australia with about 300 islands and 540 islets making up the archipelago. This comes days after three earthquakes were recorded in the southern part of Fiji islands in the Pacific, on November evening each around a depth of 600 kilometres.

According to reports, the first earthquake struck with a magnitude of 6.8, the second with a magnitude of 7 struck almost 15 minutes later and subsequently, the third earthquake of a magnitude of 6.6 struck, all three earthquakes struck within an hour, showed the report by USGS.

(With inputs from agencies)

