Amid Ukraine war, US discussing possible sanctions against China: Report

The United States is seeking the backing of its allies for imposing fresh sanctions on China if Beijing offers military support to Moscow amid the Ukraine war. The discussions - said to be in the initial stage - are being held with members of the wealthy G7 grouping apart from other countries, news agency Reuters reported, citing officials familiar with the matter. In the past, Beijing has rebuffed Washington's claims of providing support to the Kremlin in the form of weapons for the war.

Kyiv marked one year of Russia's invasion, which was launched on February 22, 2022, last week as world leaders praised Ukraine for its resistance. Millions have been displaced because of the violence in the war-ravaged country. The conflict's knock-out effects have also hit global food and fuel supply chains. There is no end in sight for the war, which has also raised concerns about the use of nuclear weapons.

US President Joe Biden renewed his attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin last month when he paid a surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary. In retaliation, Moscow has also been accusing the West of disrupting economies with multiple sanctions. China, however, has been silent amid global condemnation of the Kremlin.

Also watch| Russia- Ukraine war: Ukrainian soldiers say 'situation calmer'

The report on drumming up support for sanctions comes at a time Washington and Beijing are already engaged in a diplomatic standoff over accusations of China sending "spy balloons" to the US.

The Biden administration's initial steps to counter Chinese support for Russia have included informal outreach at the staff and diplomatic levels, including the Treasury Department, Reuters reported, citing sources. An official from a country approached by Washington said that they had only seen scant intelligence backing up the claims about China considering possible military help to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE