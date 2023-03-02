G20 nations should try and stop the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh FM tells WION

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meet kicked off in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, on March 1. The event is being attended by the likes of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Australia's Penny Wong among others. India has taken over the G20 presidency this year and is hosting the foreign ministers meet in Delhi.

While the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be in focus, several others issues, such as economic growth, increasing inflation, lower demands for goods and services as well as increasing prices of food, fuel and fertilisers, will also take centrestage at the meet. Besides member nations, several foreign ministers of non-G20 countries, including that of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are also attending the meet following India's invitation as guests.

WION correspondent Sidhant Sibal caught up with Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the meet and spoke on a range of issues, from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, to India's G20 presidency.

Talking about the issues he hopes will be taken up at the meet, Abdul Momen said India should raise issues related to the Global South. Notably, India has emerged as the voice of the developing South Asian countries in recent years. "We feel very honoured that India has invited as a guest at the meet. We request India to raise issues of the Global South at the G20 foreign ministers meet," he said.

Abdul Momen also spoke about how the Russia-Ukraine war is impacting the world, with rising inflation being the biggest worry. "Due to the Ukraine war, we have been suffering a lot. Our inflation has gone up, our subsidies have gone up," he said.

"The war should stop, and G20 nations should try their best to stop the war."

Abdul Momen was also all praise for India's G20 presidency. "We feel very proud of India that it has taken leadership of the south," he said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE