Lavrov says India and Russia stand strong against 'colonial practices like unilateral sanctions'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow and New Delhi have stood strong against "colonial practices like unilateral sanctions" as he held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday (March 1).

The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow and New Delhi are consistent opponents of neo-colonial practices such as illegal unilateral sanctions, threats, blackmail and other forms of pressure on sovereign states.

Lavrov spoke at the opening ceremony of the Tolstoy-Gandhi exhibition in New Delhi a day before attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian national capital.

The two ministers discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and other issues of mutual interest. They also talked about the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Lavrov said that this year India and Russia will mark two events of significance to both Russia and India, which is the 195th birth anniversary of the great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy and the 75th anniversary of the tragic death of Mahatma Gandhi.

Lavrov said, "It is becoming increasingly important now to study the rich legacy of our countries' public figures and moral leaders. We appreciate the substantial creative potential of India's G20 Presidency and its theme on the unity of nations and common future for humanity, which resonates with the philosophy of Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi."

He added that India and Russia have been consistently advocating "respect for the cultural and civilisational diversity of the modern world and the inalienable right of nations to independently choose their development paths".

(With inputs from agencies)

