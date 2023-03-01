UK raises issue of BBC tax searches. Here's what India said - 5 points

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who is in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, on Wednesday (March 1) raised the issue of tax searches at the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) during a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. This comes after Indian tax authorities carried out searches at the British broadcaster's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Here's is what happened:

1. Cleverly, who raised the issue of tax searches, was told by New Delhi on Wednesday that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations, the news agency Reuters reported, citing a source in the Narendra Modi government.

2. Last month, Indian tax authorities spent three days searching the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, cloning data from the digital devices of some senior employees.

3. The searches came after the central government severely criticised the screening of the British broadcaster's documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government said that the searches were not related to the documentary.

4. On Wednesday, James Cleverly did not share details of his conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar but said the vast bulk of the talks were about the positive bilateral work.

"The conversations I had with him are best to keep with him. I did raise it," the British foreign minister said. "One of the advantages of having such a strong and professional relationship with Dr Jaishankar is I am able to bring up, and indeed he brings up with me, some of these sensitive issues. I did raise it with him," he added.

5. On being asked if there were concerns about civil liberties in India, Cleverly said, "We want to ensure that values that both our countries feel strongly about are upheld. That means working together on a range of issues."

Meanwhile, Indian foreign minister Jaishakar tweeted on Wednesday that he and Cleverly exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.

"Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," Jaishankar tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE