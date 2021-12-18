Amid Ukraine crisis, Kremlin says tensions between Russia and US not at lowest point yet

Despite tensions simmering between the US-led NATO allies and Russia over Ukraine, Moscow believes that their relations with Washington are not at their lowest point yet.

According to Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday said that Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington.

Meanwhile, Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace has said that it is “highly unlikely” that UK or other NATO allies would send troops to the eastern European country if it is invaded by neighbouring Moscow.

The comments come days after UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson 'warned' Russian President Vladimir Putin that they would have to face "signficant consequences" if Russia tries to invade Ukraine,

According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near the border of Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Recently in an interview, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Pesko acknowledged a troop build-up near its borders, stating that it was a response to the US military’s presence on the Ukrainian border.

In an interview with the Spectator, Wallace said Ukraine “is not a member of NATO, so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia”.

“We shouldn’t kid people we would. The Ukrainians are aware of that,” he added.

When asked what would be the UK’s response against a possible Russian invasion, Wallace said, “We can all help with capacity building, but to some extent, Ukraine is not in NATO and that is why we are doing the best diplomatically to say to Putin don’t do this.”

On December 13, Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the UK is committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that "any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences."

(With inputs from agencies)