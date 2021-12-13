Ukraine invasion would be a costly mistake, Boris Johnson warns Putin

UK PM Boris Johnson on Monday warned Russian president Vladimir Putin on call and said that invasion against Ukraine would be a 'mistake' which would have 'significant consequences'

"The Prime Minister emphasised the UK's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences," a spokesman said.

"He expressed the United Kingdom's deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions."

There is tension between Russia and Western countries over situation at Ukraine-Russia border. Russia has massed troops at the border and blaming Ukraine for necessitating it. Russia has annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Russia on Monday said that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe. The statement has potential to further heighten tensions

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview that Moscow would have to take the step if NATO refused to engage with it on preventing such an escalation.

Missiles that Russia has threatened to deploy are Intermediate nuclear missiles.

