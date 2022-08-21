Amid surge in monkeypox cases in US, virus doubles in Los Angeles

Amid a surge in monkeypox cases in the United States, the diease has more than doubled in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles reported 1,105 monkeypox cases on Friday, according to the US health department. The areas most affected with the virus include Hollywood, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, Boyle Heights among others.

However, health officials said the risk of spread to the general population remained low with most cases being reported among males aged 35 who identify themselves as gay or bisexual. Los Angles officials have begun wastewater testing in order to identify areas most affected by the virus.

Authorities have also ramped up vaccination after having received 43,000 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine and have informed that most of the vaccine has been administered to people. Reports claim vaccination drive has also begun among high-risk people in county jails.

Meanwhile, the California health department in an advisory said people infected with the virus should stay home unless it is necessary to see a healthcare provider and not return to the workplace.

The department urged people to take precautions at home until all skin lesions are healed and if an uninfected person in the house is at high risk of severe disease to isolate outside the house and if possible and stay in separate rooms.

The monkeypox virus has spread rapidly in Europe and America after it was first detected in May. According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), the virus has now spread to at least 92 countries with over 35,000 confirmed cases.

