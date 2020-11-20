Amid rush to get vaccine, US, Canada and EU pre-book huge order

At least 54 vaccines are in clinical trials with countries and leaders making a beeline to get the vials. Millions of doses have already been pre-booked. There are at least 14 pre-orders for the Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine with the WHO-led Covax alliance putting in an order as well.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V has eight pre-orders. Asian countries like India, Nepal and Vietnam have made a promise to buy the vaccine. Moderna has eight pre-orders for its vaccine while Pfizer has nine.

According to one estimate, as many as 9.5 billion doses has already reserved well before a vaccine candidate arrives in the market. However, the developed world will get it first.

The rich countries have grabbed half of the projected supplies. Canada has secured supplies of more than 400 million doses already which is enough to inoculate each Canadian ten times.

Australia and Britain have secured supplies of around five shots for every citizen. The United States can potentially administer three doses to every citizen. The mass hoarding by the developed world reveals a lot like how much do these vaccines cost.

The European Union wants more than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The bloc will pay 18 dollars and some change for every shot. The United States is buying the same vaccine for 19 dollars and five cents per dose.

In India, the Oxford vaccine could be sold for a little more than 13 dollars or Rs 1,000 for two doses even at those prices the makers of the Oxford vaccine in India say it will take four years to vaccinate everyone in India.

The vaccines are close to the finish line but -major hurdles still remain. The trials are not yet over with limited manufacturing capacities and mass hoarding which could mean a shortage of supply early on.

Some vaccine makers are promising a roll out by the end of this year. The whole world wants a shot but, many will have to wait.