Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in US, Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask policy

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United States, Philadelphia city authorities announced they will reinstate indoor mask policy.

The mask mandate will be enforced by health officials from April 18 amid 50 per cent increase in coronavirus cases.

Reports say the cases have surged due to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant which has become the dominant strain in the US.

CDC had earlier dropped the mask mandates as most cities began pulling out coronavirus curbs in February and March. Philadelphia had followed suit and dropped mask requirement in early March.

Health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole informed that mask requirements would allow restaurants to stay open.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in New York City which has been reporting nearly 1,800 virus cases per day which is a huge jump compared to last month. New York has witnessed a surge in cases due to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

Several areas in the US including Monroe, Ontario and Wayne Counties reported a surge in COVID-19 cases including Livingston and Orleans.

Reports claim hospitalisations in at least 19 states have been rising in the US with increasing number of virus patients in intensive care units in at least 16 states.

Earlier, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive for the virus as cases continued to surge. There were other high profile politicians who had tested positive including Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

