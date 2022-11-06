Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN urges Elon Musk to 'ensure human rights are central' to company's management

In an open letter published on Saturday, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is at the core of the social network and its management. This comes as just days after taking over Twitter, the Tesla CEO sacked half of the company's staff.

"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution. In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," wrote Turk.

