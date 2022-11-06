Amid mass layoffs at Twitter, founder Jack Dorsey tweets apology

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made series of tweets containing apology late on Saturday (October 5). Dorsey's apology has come amid mass layoffs in the social media giant under its new boss Elon Musk.

Though the tweets did not explicitly mention layoffs, they did appear aimed at those who lost their jobs at Twitter.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," said Dorsey.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand," he said in second tweet

I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand. 💙 — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022 ×

Billionaire Elon Musk has recently acquired Twitter after a protracted process that saw him officially backing out once and then coming back to the table. Just days after completion of the acquisition, Twitter has begun mass layoffs that has seen nearly 50 per cent of the workforce getting fired.

Also Read | Layoffs at Twitter raise fears of misinformation just before US midterm elections

Concerns have emerged after Musk's acquisition that Twitter may become lenient in moderating content on its platform. It is being seen by many as a precursor to a rightward shift. Fears of widespread misinformation are growing just before US midterm elections that are due in matter of days.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE