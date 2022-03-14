Amid extreme poverty, Kabul residents complain of high price of food materials

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, reports of poverty in the nation have been emerging. There have been reports of many Afghans selling possessions to buy food because of the Taliban's inability to pay wages to civil servants. Also, the urban communities are facing food insecurity similar to rural areas.

Residents of Kabul, however, recently complained about the high price of food materials. The residents claimed that even after a drop in dollar’s value against Afghan currency, there has been no reduction in the price of food materials.

Deen Mohammad, a resident of Kabul was quoted by a local media house saying, "The unemployment has increased. Although the dollar dropped the prices are still high."

Abdul Haq Omari, the head of the chamber has highlighted how the price of food items have witnessed a rise in the international market after Russia attacked Ukraine. "The price of food materials has increased in the international market since the war in Ukraine began, so its negative impacts hit Afghanistan as well," he said.

The nation is also facing the threat of a “looming humanitarian crisis” in the country. Afghanistan had already been facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation has deteriorated since the Taliban seized power.

In September, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

"We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," said new Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in his first address to the nation since the Taliban took over.

